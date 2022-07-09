Armenian Americans support Artsakh’s freedom

Survey Finds Community Prioritizes the Security of Artsakh and Armenia against Existential Turkish and Azerbaijani Threats

97.65% of respondents strongly agree (95.25%) or agree (2.4%) that Artsakh should never be forced under Azerbaijani rule.

WASHINGTON, DC – An overwhelming majority of Americans of Armenian heritage oppose Artsakh being forced under Azerbaijani rule, according to a recent nationwide Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) foreign policy survey.

The poll also showed strong support for Armenia’s security as the highest priority in US-Armenia bilateral relations – a finding at odds with the US government’s prioritization of domestic “reforms.”

The key findings of the ANCA survey were as follows:

98.4 percent strongly agree (92.7 percent) or agree (5.7 percent) that Armenia faces existential threats from Azerbaijan and Turkey.

95.2 percent strongly agree (84.7 percent) or agree (10.5 percent) that Armenia’s security should be the top priority in bilateral US-Armenia relations.

98 percent strongly oppose (94.6 percent) or oppose (3.4 percent) sending U.S. weapons or military aid to Azerbaijan and – more broadly – to holding Azerbaijan accountable for its war crimes against Artsakh.

93.6 percent strongly agree (84.7 percent) or agree (8.9 percent) that Turkey owes reparations to the Armenian nation.

