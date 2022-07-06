Chain Theatre Play Festival to include Bompart play, Effigy

NEW YORK, NY – Effigy (currently listed by its former title, Idols) will be part of the selected voices that make up Chain Theatre Play Festival, a summer festival of New York City-based playwrights.

In Effigy, a young boy’s ADHD diagnosis causes family tension between his Soviet-era grandparents and modern progressive parents as they navigate differing values, personal history and political views. They wonder if his music will be enough for him to overcome his challenges.

The play is written by Armenian-American playwright Nicholas Bompart, who has been recognized for his work both on film and in theater. Directed by Stefania Papadopoulos, the play will feature Lily Filippatos as Sophia, Dalita Getzoyan as Anna, Patrick Robinson as Andrew, Anthony Santoro as Sergei, and Benny Wilkinson as Alex.

Program #8, which includes Effigy, will be available in-person on July 10 at 7 p.m.; July 14 at 8:30 p.m.; July 21 at 6:30 p.m. and July 22 at 8:30 p.m. with one special livestreamed performance on July 21 at 6:30 p.m.

The exciting festival will feature live performances created by the best independent artists at the Chain Theatre, one of the top Off-Broadway venues in New York City. Tickets are $22.

Masks and proof of vaccination for all audiences is required. Performers, production team members and Chain staff are all vaccinated.

About Chain Theatre:​ The Chain is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It’s a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective. Chain produced the World Premiere of Garbageman by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award-winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones, The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel). Past award-winning productions include: ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest​ by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian.

This event is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.