Major contemporary art exhibition of 125 works now open at Armenian Museum of America

WATERTOWN, Mass.—“On the Edge: Los Angeles Art 1970s -1990s from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection” and “Discovering Takouhi: Portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn” opened at the Armenian Museum of America on June 16 to a large and enthusiastic crowd of art lovers from near and far.

The celebration of this impressive contemporary exhibition kicked off with a lively members reception before the gallery doors opened to the public.

Executive director Jason Sohigian welcomed guests and thanked many individuals who played a role in the curation and installation of the exhibition, including Rachel McCullah Wainwright, curator of the Bakersfield Museum of Art, and Gina Grigorian and Natalie Varbedian, curators of the “Discovering Takhoui” exhibition of 28 Armenian artists.

Museum president Michele Kolligian offered warm remarks about her long friendship with Agajanian Quinn, as well as her fond memories of the late Jack Quinn. She extended her appreciation to Joan’s two daughters, Amanda Quinn Olivar and Jennifer Quinn Gowey, who play an integral role in the Quinn Family Collection. Special thanks were also expressed to the JHM Foundation for their generous support of the exhibition.

The exhibition of 125 contemporary works by artists including John Altoon, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Charles Garabedian, Frank Gehry and David Hockney runs through November 30 at the Armenian Museum of America. Additional events are planned for later this summer and fall.