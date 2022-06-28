Major contemporary art exhibition of 125 works now open at Armenian Museum of America

June 28, 2022 Armenian Museum of America Diaspora 0
Art enthusiasts enjoy the Discovering Takouhi exhibit of 30 portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn by Armenian artists (Photo: Kenneth Martin)

WATERTOWN, Mass.—“On the Edge:  Los Angeles Art 1970s -1990s from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection” and “Discovering Takouhi: Portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn” opened at the Armenian Museum of America on June 16 to a large and enthusiastic crowd of art lovers from near and far.  

The celebration of this impressive contemporary exhibition kicked off with a lively members reception before the gallery doors opened to the public. 

Museum executive director Jason Sohigian welcomes everyone to the opening of the exhibit (Photo: Kenneth Martin)

Executive director Jason Sohigian welcomed guests and thanked many individuals who played a role in the curation and installation of the exhibition, including Rachel McCullah Wainwright, curator of the Bakersfield Museum of Art, and Gina Grigorian and Natalie Varbedian, curators of the “Discovering Takhoui” exhibition of 28 Armenian artists.  

Museum president Michele Kolligian offered warm remarks about her long friendship with Agajanian Quinn, as well as her fond memories of the late Jack Quinn. She extended her appreciation to Joan’s two daughters, Amanda Quinn Olivar and Jennifer Quinn Gowey, who play an integral role in the Quinn Family Collection. Special thanks were also expressed to the JHM Foundation for their generous support of the exhibition.  

Pictured at the opening reception are members of the Museum’s executive committee Sandra Missakian, Joan Agajanian Quinn, and president of the Board of Trustees Michele Kolligian (Photo: Kenneth Martin)

 The exhibition of 125 contemporary works by artists including John Altoon, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Charles Garabedian, Frank Gehry and David Hockney runs through November 30 at the Armenian Museum of America. Additional events are planned for later this summer and fall.

Berj Chekijian, director of finance and building operations, and Joan Agajanian Quinn (Photo: Kenneth Martin)
Armenian Museum of America

Armenian Museum of America

The Armenian Museum of America is the largest Armenian museum in the Diaspora. It has grown into a major repository for all forms of Armenian material culture that illustrate the creative endeavors of the Armenian people over the centuries. Today, the Museum’s collections hold more than 25,000 artifacts including 5,000 ancient and medieval Armenian coins, 1,000 stamps and maps, 30,000 books, 3,000 textiles and 180 Armenian inscribed rugs, and an extensive collection of Urartian and religious artifacts, ceramics, medieval illuminations and various other objects. The collection includes historically significant objects, including five of the Armenian Bibles printed in Amsterdam in 1666.
Armenian Museum of America

@armenian_museum

ON DISPLAY! This elegant Kutahya rose water flask from the 18th century is an object of interconnectedness. Blue an… https://t.co/cCuECOkD2J - 3 years ago

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*