AYF Central Junior Council hosts leadership workshop for Junior Advisors

On April 30, 2022, the Central Junior Council (CJC) of the Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) hosted a leadership workshop and training for Junior Advisors across the entire organization. The workshop focused on mindful leadership, mental health awareness and relationship building with juniors and parents in order to provide the best resources to create a space in the AYF-YOARF Junior Organization where all badanees feel welcome and able to participate in the organization’s activities and pillars.

The workshop began with an introduction by Haig Bedros, CJC vice chair, welcoming all Junior Advisors and relaying the importance of spending time together regularly to participate in trainings that better develop the AYF Juniors program. Bedros emphasized the role of the Junior Advisors as leaders in the Armenian community and the importance they play in fostering excitement and learning in the future leaders of the community.

The day was split into three parts, each led by community leaders and experts in their field. First, Ani Tchaghlasian from the ARF Eastern Region’s Central Committee, discussed Hai Tahd and Armenian current affairs with Junior Advisors. Tchaglasian emphasized the importance of keeping our AYF Juniors informed with topics related to Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora and provided tools to the various chapters on how to encourage juniors to read news, explore resources and keep them engaged.

The second part of the day was led by Sofya Yedigarian, M.S.Ed, Ph.D. candidate at Fordham University’s Counseling Psychology Doctoral Program. Yedigarian presented the need for emphasis and importance placed on addressing mental health of AYF Juniors, especially as the organization is meant to provide a space for juniors from many different geographic regions, different backgrounds and various identities to participate as a member of the Armenian community. In order to create a safe space for growth, learning and community engagement, Yedigarian presented common risk factors to take note of when working with children and adolescents, in addition to fostering an environment where children of all communities within the greater Armenian community feel welcome and comfortable in AYF Juniors. Junior Advisors provided their own experiences growing up as AYF Juniors and how to address situations with appropriate resources and training.

The final portion of the workshop was led by Sanan Malkadjian, a member of the AYF-YOARF Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter, children’s book author and co-founder of Rare Creative Agency. Malkadjian covered the fundamentals of productive communications with the juniors and their parents, such as push notifications, emails and phone calls.

The day-long workshop was a success, not only because of the information discussed, but through the deeper understanding gained from the guest speakers in understanding the value of respecting and celebrating the differences among our Juniors and various ways of fostering community with them.

The AYF-YOARF CJC is thankful to AYF-YOARF Eastern Region’s Junior Advisors for their commitment and devotion to leading our Junior Organization and being a vital part of shaping the future of this Organization and wishes them success in all future endeavors. The CJC plans to host workshops and trainings for Junior Advisors regularly to actively uphold the mission of the AYF-YOARF and simultaneously provide support for Junior Advisors who dedicate and donate their time to instilling a passion for Armenian education and culture in our youth.