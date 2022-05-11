In Memory of Papken H. Tootikian

Papken H. Tootikian, a longtime resident of Toronto, Canada, made his transition from this world to his eternal home on May 2, 2022. His funeral services were held at the Armenian Evangelical Church of Toronto, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, with his brother Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian and Rev. Yessayi Sarmazian officiating.

Papken was born in Ekiz-Olouk, Kessab on December 25, 1947. His parents were Hagop and Keghanoush Tootikian. He received his elementary and high school education in the Armenian Evangelical schools in Kessab and Beirut. He received his undergraduate education at Haigazian University and University of Waterloo, Ontario, earning a degree of Bachelor of Science.

Following his graduation, he worked at General Motors in Detroit, MI. Later, he returned to Canada and became a partner and general manager of his brother Haig’s newly-established Imperial Rug Galleries in Oakville, ON. As the business grew, Papken became a connoisseur of oriental rugs.

Then, the unexpected happened—Papken had a stroke in 2017, which shook his life from its foundations. Almost totally incapacitated, Papken gradually was able to regain his mobility and daily routine through his strong faith in God and his determination. Then came another challenge. In February 2022, he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma to which he eventually succumbed.

In spite of all challenges, Papken was a man of faith and hope. During his illness, he never gave up hope. He never demonstrated despair or self-pity. He strove to fight his disease, but alas, toward the end, he lost his bout.

Papken was an outgoing and friendly individual. He was an ecumenically-minded person. He had a beautiful smile, passion for service and genuine friendliness that penetrated the hearts of those with whom he associated. He was the kind of man whose arrival was more welcomed than his departure.

Papken was a good patriot. He loved Armenia and everything that is Armenian. He was an avid reader of Armenian literature. He admired Armenian writers and befriended renowned poets Paruyr Sevak and Hovhannes Shiraz. His 2006 visit to Armenia was one of the highlights of his life.

Papken is survived by his two brothers, Rev. Vahan (Rosette) and Haig (Anahis) Tootikian; his three nieces, Ann (Mark) Zartarian, Alice (Matthew) Bartlett, and Jacqueline (Michael) Voskian; his three nephews, Jack (Dana), Haig Jr. (Taryn) and Armen (Elena) Tootikian; his many great nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) Memo: Papken Tootikian Endowment Fund. 31 West Century Road, Paramus, New Jersey 07652.