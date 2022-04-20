Major research on Diaspora public opinion to be launched in North America

Preparations are underway for the launch of the Armenian Diaspora Survey in North America, which will be carried out this summer.

The Armenian Diaspora Survey (ADS), an initiative of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, is led by a group of scholars and researchers under the auspices of the Armenian Institute in London.

The study provides valuable insights into diaspora public opinion and an important snapshot of people’s thoughts on a host of issues. It offers evidence-based knowledge to the public and valuable data to community leaders, activists and policymakers in particular, giving them a better understanding and analysis of their communities for the development of programs and projects.

“In our research, we ask the respondents their thoughts and views on identity and related issues of belonging. Other themes include language and culture, church and religion, community engagement and relations with Armenia,” explained ADS director Dr. Hratch Tchilingirian of Oxford University.

Any Armenian, aged 18 and older, living in the US and Ontario, Canada can take the survey online, starting on May 6th. Printed questionnaires will also be available to those who wish to complete it offline.

ADS started with a pilot study in 2018. So far, the survey has been carried out in 10 countries and in over 20 diaspora communities.

“We are pleased this multi-country systematic survey is coming to North America,” said Dr. Razmik Panossian, director of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation’s Armenian Communities Department. “Given the enormous challenges facing Armenia and Armenians, this research will have tangible policy consequences,” he added.

The results of the 2018 and 2019 studies have been published separately. In addition to English, the 2019 study is also available in Armenian and Spanish. All of the reports can be downloaded for free online.