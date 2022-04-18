ANC-RI present as RI House passes Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day resolution

PROVIDENCE, RI—On Wednesday, State Representative and House Majority Whip Katherine Kazarian requested passage of the annual House resolution recognizing April 24th as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, carrying on a tradition that has been taking place for decades. The resolution passed. The Armenian National Committee of RI (ANC-RI) is proud of the efforts of Rep. Kazarian.

The Armenian flag was hanging in the House chamber as well as outside the State House for everyone to see. It will fly again on the weekend of April 24th.

Rev. Father Kapriel Nazarian of Sts. Vartanantz Church was called to the podium by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi for the opening prayer.

A number of Armenians gathered in the gallery to witness this event. Ani Haroian and Smithfield Town Councilman David Tikoian were recognized by state representatives for all they have done for our cause over the years.

The ANC-RI works hard all year raising awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, which is under constant threat of Azeribaijani and Turkish aggression, as well as of the ongoing threats to Armenia’s sovereignty.

The Armenian flag will be flying throughout the state of Rhode Island next weekend as a tribute to our holy martyrs and as a symbol of the resilience of the Armenian people.

In addition, there will be two flag raising ceremonies taking place this week organized by the ANC-RI.

North Providence Town Hall – Friday, April 22 at 10 am – Honorees: Leonard Arzoomanian and Margaret Danielian (posthumously)

Cranston City Hall – Friday, April 22 at 6:30 pm – Honoree: Harry Kushigian