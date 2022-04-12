AYF-ER hosts Special Convention, presents Central Executive

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.—A Special Convention of the Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern Region USA was held over the weekend at the Seroonian Armenian Community Center. The 88th Annual Convention was set to take place in New York from December 26 – 30, 2021. Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the 2021 Central Executive (CE) instead held a virtual meeting from December 28 – 29, where the delegates reviewed the work carried out by the 2021 CE, the 13 Central Councils and the 15 chapters of the eastern region. The interim CE called for a Special Convention to be held in the spring in order to plan out the remainder of the year and officially elect a new CE body.

The convention concluded in the early morning hours on Palm Sunday following two days of discussion with 42 delegates present, 16 chapters, including the newly reinstated Albany “Shoushi” Chapter, which sent one delegate to its first convention since its inactivation in 2010.

In attendance was a representative from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern Region Central Committee, John Mkrtschjan, who reminded the delegates the importance of focusing on the future of our organization, our juniors and continuing our work for our nation. The convention also invited a representative of the AYF Western US—Hasmik Burushyan, who shared ideas of collaboration, as well as information about similarities and differences between the two regions.

Delegates participated in discussions about the organization’s responsibilities and initiatives. Topics included strengthening ties with AYF Juniors, the Resistance Movement, Artsakh, Javakhk, the fight against assimilation, AYF membership in the ARF and Hai-Tahd. “The AYF has done so much in my life to fight assimilation. Together, we can support those learning Armenian, through agendas like our Central Language Council, explain what Armenian words mean to those who don’t know them, and in turn, strengthen our endangered language,” said Kristen Bagdasarian of the Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter.

As part of tradition, the money raised from fines was donated to an organization or initiative voted on by the convention. This year, $1,278 was collected and donated to the AYF-YOARF Eastern Region’s Together for Artsakh fund. The local community also showed their support by hosting a dinner for the delegates at the Seroonian Armenian Community Center on Saturday evening. “Events like this show me that I wouldn’t want to call anyone else my brothers and sisters and would never want to call anywhere else my homeland,” said Raffi Zarzatian of the Philadelphia “Sebouh” Chapter.

No changes were made in the leadership structure that was appointed in December of 2021. The following members were formally elected to serve on the 2022 AYF-YOARF CE:

Nareg Mkrtschjan (Providence) – Chair

Aram Balian (Washington DC) – Vice-Chair

Harout Tashian (Providence) – Treasurer

Ani Khachatourian (Greater Boston) – Secretary

Meghri Dervartanian (Greater Boston) – Advisor

Alex Manoukian (Washington DC) – Advisor

Talene Sagherian (Manhattan) – Advisor

“We constantly look up for inspiration, just out of habit,” said Khachatourian, who is looking forward to helping lead the youth organization in its 89th year. “We think with age, comes wisdom. When we do this though, we forget about all of the greatness that can come from those who are younger than us. I feel so inspired by the delegates this weekend and so comforted to know that the future of our organization is in their hands.”

The Special Convention was inspiring for many members in attendance including first time delegate Juliette Ezgilioglu of the New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter who commented, “Knowing that there is a room full of people like us that are passionate about our culture is something so special. No words can even describe the feeling and motivation I felt this weekend.”