In Memory of Margaret Glikas

Glikas Margaret “Margie” (Kalajian) of Watertown formerly of Billerica, Massachusetts passed away on April 3, 2022.

Beloved wife of Stephen Glikas. Devoted sister of Kenneth Kalajian and his wife Esther; Gary Kalajian and his wife Regina. Loving aunt of Charles Kalajian and his wife Lisa; and Hope, John and Alex Kalajian. Great aunt of Haley Mae Kalajian. Loving daughter of the late Nora (Seferian) Kalalajian and the late Charles “Chuck” Kalajian. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Thursday, April 7 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at church on Thursday morning from 10:00 – 11:00, immediately prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint James Armenian Church. At the request of the family, cemetery services are private.