Employment Opportunity: Assistant Treasurer of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School

March 29, 2022 St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School Jobs Board 0

WATERTOWN, Mass—St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) is seeking a qualified candidate to serve as assistant treasurer.

As the primary financial officer responsible for the management and disbursement of funds for SSAES, the assistant treasurer would ensure that sufficient funds are available to meet the school’s ongoing operational requirements. This position reports primarily to the treasurer on the Board of Directors. 

Some responsibilities include: plan, direct and coordinate all accounting operational functions; maintain payroll information; and manage and set up tuition payment plans.

The assistant treasurer is also responsible for preparing financial reports for the Board of Directors and working closely with the treasurer of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church. 

More details on the responsibilities of this open position and the preferred qualifications of the candidate are available online.

A résumé and cover letter can be sent to [email protected]

avatar

St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School

Established in 1984, St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School is dedicated to educational excellence in an environment rich in Armenian culture. Serving students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, it is the only Armenian day school in New England and is accredited by the Association of Independent Schools in New England (AISNE). Accreditation by AISNE provides quality assurance that a school is meeting rigorous standards in all aspects of its operations and that it is operating in alignment with its mission.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*