ANC of Michigan remembers Baku, Sumgait pogroms

The Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Michigan hosted a virtual event on Sunday commemorating the Sumgait and Baku pogroms.

Dzovinar Hatsakordzian and Lori Pilibosian of the ANC of Michigan and Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter member Mourad Tossounian were joined by Liyah Babayan, a witness and a survivor of the Baku pogroms. In 2018, Babayan published her memories in her book Liminal: A Refugee Memoir, based on her journal entries as a child. In 2019, Babayan was invited to present her book and testimony in Congress in support of recognizing the Armenian Genocide resolution. In 2021, Babayan championed the passing of the recognition of the independent Republic of Artsakh both at the city and state level in Idaho.

Hatsakordzian started the program by remembering how, 34 years ago, Azerbaijan launched a systematic campaign to ethnically cleanse the Armenian population. In February 1988, a wave of anti-Armenian demonstrations and rallies throughout Azerbaijan were followed by massacres of Armenians in Sumgait. From February 27 to 29, Armenians in Sumgait were beaten, murdered, tortured and raped. The aggression against Armenians intensified and spread throughout the entire territory of Azerbaijani USSR, including in Kirovabad, Shemakh, Shamkhor, and Mingechaur reaching its peak in January 1990 in Baku, when Armenians were either killed or forcibly deported from their homes. The organized massacres and deportations of Armenians continued until 1992. Azerbaijan forcibly deported 24 Armenian villages of Artsakh, including Shahoumian and Kedashen. On April 10, 1992, more than 100 Armenians were brutally killed in the village of Maragha.

Babayan recalled how she and her family lived a peaceful life in Baku until their lives turned upside down. “As a child, I remember the feeling of being hunted. We had to hide because we were being hunted, because our lives were in danger.” When asked if she thinks that Azeris and Turks have always had a premeditated plan in place to exterminate Armenians, Babayan reflected on the deeply rooted Armenophobia and hatred toward Armenians which is weaved into the Azeri identity and feeds the violence toward Armenians.

Tossounian shed light on the AYF’s activities in the region and how the youth educate each other about the Armenian cause and ways to bring awareness to the Azeri aggression.

“There is nothing Azerbaijan and Turkey would rather see than children born in another country forget who they are. That’s the easiest tactic for them to try to erase Armenians and forget where we came from and what happened and who we are. And if we, the youth, do not fight for justice, Turkey and Azerbaijan achieve their goal,” said Tossounian.

The conversation continued with discussions about justice for the Armenian people, the status of the people in Artsakh and the driving force behind the Armenian youth to keep fighting for the Armenian cause.

Hatsakordzian thanked the guests for the insightful discussion and assured that Hai Tahd will always center on the fight for justice for the Armenian people. Hatsakordzian stressed the importance of Babayan’s work in bringing awareness to yet another painful chapter in Armenian history and the instrumental role of Armenian youth in the fight for justice.