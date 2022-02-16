California Armenian Legislative Caucus announces inaugural fellowship

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is proud to announce its inaugural fellowship program for California-resident students (undergraduate, graduate and recent graduates). The Caucus’ fellowship program will provide students with invaluable insight into California’s policy-making process, with firsthand experience coordinating critical work that will shape California’s future.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the launching of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus’ Fellowship,” said Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian. “This program will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to two exceptional college students to experience the Legislature’s policy-making process first-hand. They will gain invaluable experience in working on policy and a chance to help shape California’s future. I look forward to serving as a mentor and contributing to these students’ development.”

As a coveted and rigorous fellowship program, fellows will be given the opportunity to develop close working relationships with legislators, advocates, and agency representatives that may result in future employment and/or educational opportunities. Fellows will receive a $2,500 stipend (inclusive of a $1,000 housing stipend) and a public transportation pass.

“The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Fellowship is a great opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience and witness California’s policy-making process,” said Senator Anthony Portantino. “I look forward to seeing this program come to fruition and hope to see more young folks in our Capitol shaping California’s future.”

The Caucus will select two fellows for the summer 2022 cycle (August to September) in Sacramento, California. Pending changes to public health orders, the fellowship program will require in-person attendance in the State Capitol for up to 30 hours per week.

Submission requirements:

Applicants must submit a 1,000-word personal statement explaining what interests them about public service and what they hope to learn and achieve if selected to serve as a fellow for the California Armenian Legislative Caucus. Two letters of recommendation. School transcripts (unofficial or official). Must show proof of full vaccination.

CALC – 2022 Fellowship Criteria 2.3.22

All applications must be submitted by 11:59 PM (PDT) on Friday, March 25, 2022.

CALC – 2022 Fellowship Application 2.3.22