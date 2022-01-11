The Ararat Association of RI surpasses $500,000 in donations to the RI Armenian community

PROVIDENCE, RI—In August 2021, the Ararat Association of RI hosted its 33rd annual Armenian Invitation Golf Tournament which proved to be the most successful in the organization’s tournament history.

From its beginning in 1983, six native Rhode Island Armenian professionals came together to form what is now known as the Ararat Association of Rhode Island, whose purpose is primarily social and fraternal. These individuals set out to participate in their community on a non-sectarian basis by forming a non-profit entity to cultivate professional, social and cultural interaction amongst its founding members and the Rhode Island Armenian community-at-large.

Members include Charles J. Ajootian, K. Kenneth Bogosian, Stepan P. Kanarian, Kenneth R. Minasian, H. David Papazian, Richard K. Papazian and chairman Alan G. Zartarian.

In early spring of 1988, the group would sponsor its inaugural golf tournament to promote sportsmanship, fellowship and social interaction within the Armenian community. These initial goals were exceeded beyond all expectations and resulted in an extremely successful community and financial event for the association. With this financial success, the association found its real mission: to provide all its event profits to various local Armenian organizations. Now, 38 years after its founding, the Ararat Association of RI is proud to report it has provided over $500,000 in donations to over 50 Rhode Island Armenian organizations and causes.

A partial list of recipients of the Ararat Association donations are: 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Armenian Chorale, ACYOA Juniors and Seniors, Armenian Historical Association of RI, Armenian Library & Museum, Armenian Martyrs’ Memorial Committee (AMMC), AMMC Youth Day, Armenian Radio Hour, ARS Ani Chapter, Armenian Saints Softball Team, Armenian Students’ Association, AYF Juniors and Seniors, Charles Yaghoobian Scholarship Fund, Hamazkayin, Homenetmen, Husenig Foundation, Knights of Vartan, Mourad Armenian School Dance Costumes, Nazali and Siroun Dance Groups, White Cross Project, “Women of 1915” event, and Youth Soccer and Basketball.

In addition, the organizations of the Armenian Evangelical Church, Sts. Sahag and Mesrob and Sts. Vartanantz Armenian churches include: Armenian schools, bazaars, Bible Camp, Bible Camp scholarships, Christian Education Committee, Christmas and Easter donations, Christmas altar flowers, church cultural committees, picnics, Senior Citizens events, Sunday schools, and multiple Thanksgiving and Christmas food certificates for individual parishioners.

The Ararat Association thanks everyone who has helped us achieve this milestone and wish all a Merry Armenian Christmas and good health throughout the coming year.