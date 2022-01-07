AYF-ER hosts year-end meeting, presents interim Central Executive

The 88th Annual Convention of the Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern Region was set to take place in New York from December 26 – 30, 2021. Unfortunately, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Central Executive (CE) decided that the safety of our members and their families was of the utmost importance. With many delegates gathering and traveling for the holidays, the CE decided to postpone the traditional, in-person convention.

Instead, the organization conducted a virtual meeting from December 28 – 29. The Zoom session hosted over 30 delegates representing each of the region’s 15 chapters. The delegates reviewed the work carried out by the 2021 CE, the 13 Central Councils and the 15 chapters of the region.

Unfortunately, the group was unable to discuss new objectives or adopt resolutions for the organization’s 2022 calendar year. The goal, however, is to hold an official in-person convention as soon as it can be done safely and efficiently.

The following members represented the outgoing 2021 CE:

Vrej Dawli (Chicago)

Nareh Mkrtschjan (Providence)

Aram Balian (Washington, DC)

Alex Manoukian (Washington, DC)

Sosy Bouroujian (Washington, DC)

Sipan Ohannesian (Washington, DC)

Araxie Tossounian (Detroit)

Because the convention was unable to elect a new CE for the start of 2022, the ARF Eastern Region Central Committee appointed the following AYF members as the interim 2022 AYF-YOARF CE. The appointed CE held its first meeting and elected the composition of its body as follows:

Nareg Mkrtschjan (Providence) – Chair

Aram Balian (Washington, DC) – Vice-Chair

Harout Tashian (Providence) – Treasurer

Ani Khachatourian (Greater Boston) – Secretary

Meghri Dervartanian (Greater Boston) – Advisor

Alex Manoukian (Washington, DC) – Advisor

Talene Sagherian (Manhattan) – Advisor

The 2022 CE is motivated to start off the year successfully and looks forward to continuing to uphold the legacy of the AYF-YOARF in its 89th year.