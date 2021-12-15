ARS extends its healing hands and spreads hope globally

This holiday season, the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA extends its gratitude to all our supporters and generous donors who are enabling us to fulfill our noble mission and make a powerful impact. This year again the ARS of Eastern USA was able to mobilize our communities to rally around honorable causes and stay true to the organization’s motto of “With the People, For the People.” As we continue to serve our community, nation and this world selflessly and humbly, we hope that you will renew your commitment and join us in making this world a better place.

“This year has been filled with unprecedented challenges, however it was a powerful reminder of the essential work the ARS of Eastern USA carries out each and every day,” reminisced Caroline Chamavonian, chairperson of the ARS of Eastern USA. “In a year where our global community experienced extreme hardship, our homeland faced overwhelming challenges, and several diasporan communities confronted adversity, the ARS of Eastern USA joined the international ARS family to extend its healing hands to those who needed us the most to provide hope for people in our communities, homeland, and the world,” she continued.

During 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic we were able to continue with our programs. We took the ARS of Eastern USA’s Youth Connect Program virtual for the first time ever, where leading experts headlined. The ARS of Eastern USA also awarded scholarships to 46 undergraduate and graduate scholars. We continued to support the initiatives of AYF Camp Haiastan. In September, ARS one-day schools opened their doors to students and kicked off another academic year to learn Armenian and connect with their heritage. A series of educational videos with English subtitles were released to help students learn about historical and entertaining topics. We welcomed a new chapter to the ARS of Eastern USA family with the establishment of the ARS “Nayiri” Chapter in North Carolina. New members will be officially inducted in 2022 but have already begun working in their community diligently to serve the humanitarian mission of the organization. The ARS of Eastern USA’s portfolio has grown to 14 states and a total of 32 chapters.

We also convened the historic 100th convention of the ARS of Eastern USA in Watertown, MA and held our first in-person event since the pandemic, where we honored longtime veteran member Angele Manoogian with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Additionally, we recognized the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) with the Agnouni Award for working around the clock in the political trenches to safeguard our collective priorities. We also honored members of the ARS Social Services Committee formed by the ARS “Leola Sassouni” Chapter of Watertown and the ARS “Shushi” Chapter of Cambridge with ARS Service Award Certificates.

Globally, we were able to deliver transformational change through our humanitarian work to our brothers and sisters.

In Armenia, we sponsored the purchase of Arthrex Arthroscopy tower and an orthopedic surgical table at the Homeland Defenders Rehabilitation Center at the Heratsi Hospital. We provided financial assistance to the ARS “Mother and Child” Health and Birthing Center of Akhourian and provided scholarships to outstanding high school graduates.



In Artsakh, we gave a donation of $250 to 100 families from Artsakh through the Stand with an Artsakh Family Program from January 2021 to April 2021 and began sponsoring the ARS “Soseh” Kindergarten of Khndzristan, after losing the previously sponsored kindergarten of Metz Tagher in the aftermath of the 44-day war. We also supported children of fallen heroes and plan to sponsor them as they enter adulthood.



For Lebanon, we continued to mobilize our community to help support the country as it faced ongoing political turmoil and a decline in the economy, which affected our compatriots. Our counterparts in Lebanon (Armenian Relief Cross of Lebanon-ARCL) worked day and night to help community members by giving them access to food, a decent livelihood, medical services, supplies and education.



In Syria, we’ve been providing lifesaving support to Syrian-Armenians struggling to survive after 10 years of war, as they continue to face social and financial instability. We provided monetary aid to over 400 families to warm their homes during the harsh winter through the ARS Warm Home Program. We supported the work of educational institutions, provided aid to the ARS Shelter for disadvantaged children and teenagers, and sponsored the Hot Meal Program.

This holiday season, we are doubling our humanitarian efforts by spreading Christmas cheer to our compatriots who are less fortunate than us. We will be sponsoring gifts for the students and teachers of the United Armenian School of Aleppo, United Armenian College of Lebanon and ARS “Soseh” Kindergarten of Khndzristan, and to children in Armenia, Artsakh, Javakhk, Lebanon and Syria.



For 111 years, the ARS of Eastern USA and the entire ARS family have remained confident in the potential of achieving lasting impact. We are uplifted by the determination and ingenuity of our volunteer members, ARS chapters, supporters and individuals we serve. Volunteering for the ARS gives us a glimpse of the complexities and challenges of the world, but more importantly, it gives us insight into the best of humanity.

We are proud to announce that a total of $365,500 was allocated to all the humanitarian and community-centered programs mentioned above. On behalf of the ARS of Eastern USA and those we serve, thank you again for your steadfast support.

As we ring in the New Year, we hope that each home will be filled with love, compassion, health, and success. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA – Board of Directors