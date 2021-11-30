Aren’t we Armenians?

Aren’t we Armenians? Aren’t we strong?

For centuries we have been around, keeping our land and keeping our culture.

Aren’t we Armenians?

We’ve fought for what is rightfully ours. And now our country is once again in danger. We’ve failed, but once again we will rise. We are a more than 1,000 year old country, and our religion has been with us since 301 A.D.

Aren’t we Armenians?

Our ancestors have watched us die year after year, but they’ve also watched us rise, year after year, century after century. This is not the end. It is only the beginning.

Aren’t we Armenians?

Our language and culture have been around for as long as we can remember, and it is up to us to keep it there. Shouldn’t we keep it around so we can show our children who we are? Where we came from?

Aren’t we Armenians? To put up a fight? To never back down?

Once again, aren’t we Armenians?

Shouldn’t we unite with our brothers and sisters worldwide? Laugh, smile, and be joyful as a general Armenian population.

Brothers and sisters, though you feel that our country is in danger right now, I promise you that we Armenians will come back as we always do. We are Armenians. Մենք հայ ենք եւ մենք միշտ կանք:

I will close this speech with a quote from the Artsakh anthem «Ապրի դու միշտ խաղաղ մեր յին ու նոր Ղարաբաղ։» (Aprei du meesht khaghagh,mer heen oo nor Gharabagh), which translates to “live peacefully, our old and new Artsakh.”