ANCA Eastern Region participating in Giving Tuesday

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) is participating in the annual day of giving – Giving Tuesday – on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Supporters of Hai Tahd can donate to the ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund through the organization’s Facebook page or website.

#GivingTuesday is an annual day of generosity and giving that takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s a day to acknowledge the power of giving, volunteerism and simple acts of kindness.

The impact of GivingTuesday goes well beyond charitable donations, inspiring giving in all its forms. From coast to coast to coast, people are embracing this day as an opportunity to raise money for local charities and nonprofits, run food and clothing drives, give blood, encourage kindness, help a neighbor and celebrate generosity. At a time when we are all experiencing the continued effects of the pandemic, GivingTuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to stand together in unity – to use their individual power of generosity to remain connected and heal.

“Our fight for Hai Tahd is more vital now than ever before. This campaign is one of the many ways we can make a difference,” said Steve Mesrobian, ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund treasurer. “We look forward to ‘seeing’ you on #GivingTuesday. Together, we can make a real difference in continuing to advocate on behalf of our homeland during these trying times.”