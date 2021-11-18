ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program application deadline extended

WASHINGTON, DC – Recent university graduates will have an additional two weeks to apply for the winter 2022 session of the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program (ANCA CGP) – an innovative ANCA job placement program that offers three months of free housing, career-building workshops, and networking opportunities to empower young professionals launching public policy, political, and media careers in the nation’s capital.

Applications for the winter 2022 session are now due by November 30th. The session begins January 2022. In addition to recent graduates, the ANCA CGP also serves university students interested in Washington, DC internship opportunities– both at the ANCA offices and various governmental agencies, space permitting.

“Washington DC’s hot job market makes this the best time to explore job opportunities in the nation’s capital. The Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program team and alumni are here to help navigate your job search,” said ANCA programs director Alex Manoukian. “Whether you have finished your undergraduate, graduate, or post-graduate program, we’ll help you find your place in Washington, DC.”

Fall 2021 fellows explain how the Gateway Program has helped them start careers in Washington, DC and encourage recent graduates to apply to this unique program.

“Thanks to this program, I have been able to live in rent-free housing with other young Armenian Americans who are looking to launch their own professional careers,” said Greg Mikhanjian, who will soon be starting a position in a Congressional office. “I’ve participated in numerous professional workshops, networking events, mock interviews, and mentorship sessions from various professionals throughout DC. All these add up to the program’s key message: Empowering young Armenian Americans to be competitive candidates for professional jobs in Washington, DC.”

Lorie Simonian, who will be starting a position in a top Washington, DC law firm, concurred noting: “Participating in Gateway has offered me the chance to comfortably explore career opportunities and hone my approach to my job-search, all while offering me a wonderful and supportive community in DC!” explained Simonian.