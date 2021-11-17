ARF Bureau statement on the latest attacks on Armenia

Today, Armenia and Armenians once again witnessed the aspirations of the artificial Republic of Azerbaijan, to which, sadly, the bravest men of our nation fell victim and the state’s territories were occupied. Not only does the world know, but Azerbaijan itself is well aware that without the full support of various countries and forces, it would be nothing in front of the arm of an Armenian soldier.

Armenians in Armenia and the Diaspora have the obligation to unite with a high national consciousness, form a fist, fully support the Armenian army, and defend the interests of Armenia and Armenians everywhere against Azerbaijan, Turkey, which committed the Armenian Genocide and occupied most of our homeland, and their various sponsors. Any new document signed by the Armenian authorities with enemies that is detrimental to the national and Armenian interests of the Armenian state must be rejected with national unity.

We restate, with deep sorrow, that the last tragedy Armenia and the Armenians faced was the result of the Armenian government’s immature, short-sighted, defeatist and arrogant mentality and policy, which is not only unacceptable, but also condemnable. A stop should be put to the policy of dividing the nation and the practice of dealing with foreign allies and partners through ambiguous and inappropriate processes. It is particularly necessary to refrain from compromising, nation-harming actions with enemies.

We call on all principled states that seek peace in the region to condemn Azerbaijan’s attacks on Armenia and take action to prevent them.

We call on the United Nations, the International Socialist Organization, and all international human rights organizations, if they are still committed to their values and stated convictions, to speak out against the injustices committed against Armenians.

We instruct all of our Armenian National Committees to explain the reality to the representatives of their respective countries, demand unequivocal condemnation, and give a new impetus to the Armenian cause struggle.

Finally, we urge the Armenian youth who have been protesting and gathering around the world over the past month not to be discouraged, to be armed with the spirit of continuous struggle, to defend the homeland with steadfast and united efforts, and to persistently pursue the protection of the Armenian nation’s absolute and just rights.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau

November 16, 2021