AMAA Boston Orphan & Child Care Committee to host a fundraiser for children in Armenia and Artsakh

By Dianne Chilingerian

WELLESLEY, Mass.—The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) Boston Orphan & Child Care Committee is back with an awesome evening of food and fun at the Wellesley Country Club on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Former Miss Boston Kristina Ayanian will emcee the event. Berklee guitarist and composer John Baboian will perform. The event will feature both live and silent auctions, showcasing exciting gifts, sports packages, in-demand tickets and more. Best of all, the evening is an opportunity to turn out, connect and impact the lives of Armenian children and families in Armenia and Artsakh.

The Committee chaired by Susan Adamian Covo and Phyllis Dohanian welcomes all to join in and appreciate all that we have this November by helping needy Armenian children and families who have been exceptionally challenged during the past year by the pandemic and the Artsakh War. The AMAA will adhere to CDC and local guidelines regarding COVID-19 precautions during all activities.

To receive an invitation or for more information, kindly contact Phyllis Dohanian at 617. 510.0395 or the AMAA at 201.265.2607, ext. 124. To make an online reservation or donation please visit amaa.org/events. 100% of a child sponsor’s contribution reaches the child’s family directly. All contributions in excess of the value of goods and services received are tax deductible.