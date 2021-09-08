In Memory of Rose Torossian Arslanian

Arslanian Rosine (Torossian) of Watertown September 4, 2021

Beloved wife of Mr. Hrant A. Arslanian of Watertown

Loving mother of Dr. & Mrs. Armen & Araz Arslanian and granddaughters Rose and Lily

Loving mother of Mr. & Mrs. Sarkis & Maral Baliozian (Lebanon) and granddaughter Dr. Patil Baliozian and grandson Dr. Puzant Baliozian (Germany)

Loving mother of Mr. & Mrs. Armen & Salpi Lusararian and granddaughter Ani Arpi and grandsons Kevork Jacques and Hrant Haig (Lebanon)

Devoted daughter of the late Hagop and Anahid Torossian

Sister of the late Eliz Donoyan (widow of the late Khatchig Donoyan)

Sister of the late Osanna Donoyan (widow of the late George Donoyan)

Sister of Mr. & Mrs. Harout & Azad Torossian

Sister of Mr. & Mrs. Melik & Azniv Torossian (Canada)

Sister of Mrs. Maral Darakyan (widow of the late Dr. Ghazar Darakyan)

Sister of Mr. & Mrs. Nerses & Seta Torossian (Lebanon)

Sister-in-law of the late Mr. & Mrs. Hagop & Hermine Arslanian

Sister-in-law of Mr. & Mrs. Haroutiun & Mary Arslanian

Sister-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Puzant & Shake’ Arslanian

Sister-in-law of the late Anahid Arslanian

Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews

The entire Torossian, Arslanian, Lusararian, Abrahamian, Baliozian, Donoyan, Dorsoonian, Toranian, Garabedian, Casparian, Cruley, Cragan, Tangoogian, Balian, Pehlulian, Terzibashian, Bebejian, Babahekian, Vayejian, Hasserjian, Karamanoogian, Shahbazian, Balabanian, Arabanlian, Yetenekian and relatives mourn ‘Digin Rosine’ who was intelligent, joyful, caring, considerate, outspoken and patriotic.

She was farsighted yet spontaneous, personable yet astute, pragmatic yet incredibly creative all at once. She loved songs and singing. She loved stories and storytelling. She loved Sunday school, hymns and the liturgy. She held the Armenian church in the highest esteem. She belonged to The Holy Etchmiadzin Women’s Guild and cherished The Holy See of Cilicia, and The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem. She fondly participated in the madagh preparation at St. Asdvadzadzin chapel in Bikfaya. She was also a dedicated volunteer and committee member of The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU). Her trips to Yerevan and symbolic pilgrimage to Jerusalem brought her so much joy.

She extolled the values of education and encouraged us all to seek it. In all aspects of life, she demanded the best effort from us and appreciated it greatly. She yearned for everyone’s success. She was elated with our childrens’ achievements and our friends’ childrens’ performances. In everything she did, she nurtured our family, classmates and friends. And then there was her food. A whole universe of flavor and spice. Her desserts were incredible, nourishing our bodies and souls with every shared meal at her table.

We will celebrate her life now as we celebrated her birthdays and special milestones together when she was here! As we all know, a mother does not ever truly die, she only becomes invisible. We will always feel her love.

Funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 145 Brattle Street, Cambridge on Monday, September 13 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Sunday, September 12 from 4 – 7 p.m. At the request of the family, cemetery services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the AGBU New England District by mail at AGBU New England District, 247 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 02472.