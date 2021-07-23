AYF Manhattan “Moush” Chapter hosting a summertime fundraiser

NEW YORK, NY – The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Manhattan “Moush” Chapter will host a summer happy hour fundraiser on Friday, August 6, 2021 at The Gem Saloon. The event, which will be held from 7 pm to 9 pm in a private space, will provide an opportunity for the community to come together in-person and reconnect with friends. Proceeds will support the chapter’s programming, activities and outreach.

The AYF Moush Chapter, established in 2016, is led by dedicated members. Over the past four years, membership has grown exponentially as the chapter organized almost a dozen protests in the New York Metro area advocating for Armenia and Artsakh. The chapter also helped plan the April 24 Armenian Genocide March at Washington Square Park.

“Our AYF Moush Chapter has had a productive year bringing attention to the war in Artsakh, fundraising and commemorating the Armenian Genocide and US affirmation,” said chapter chair Chantelle Nasri. “We’ve worked hard to give ourselves a voice in the media and establish valuable relationships with our diaspora and our homeland. We look forward to seeing new and familiar faces at our event on August 6 so we can continue our strong efforts.”

Entrance fee donations are $35 per person through August 5 and $45 at the door. Please email questions to [email protected].