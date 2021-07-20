In Memory of Anna Araxy Yeshilian

Anna Araxy Yeshilian passed away on July 11 at age 97. She was born in Chelsea, MA to the late Siranoush Helene Mecanisian and Hovsep Yeshilian. Anna was predeceased by her siblings: Eugene Swajian, Martin Yeshilian, Michael Yeshilian and Victoria Mesropian.

She was also predeceased by nieces and nephews: Elaine Swajian Garabedian, Armand Swajian, Helene Yeshilian Freedman, Karen Mesropian Donoghue and Robert Mesropian. She is survived by nieces and nephews: Robert Swajian, Susan Yeshilian Manaras, Michael Yeshilian, Joseph Yeshilian, and Jeanne Yeshilian Lawson.

She lived most of her life in Watertown, MA. After a career as an administrative assistant, Anna devoted many years to volunteer work at the Armenian Museum of America in Watertown. She was also a member of the Mount Auburn Hospital Auxiliary, Cambridge, MA. Anna was a lifelong lover of classical music and opera and studied piano and the organ. She played the piano and taught Sunday School at the St. James Armenian Church in Watertown and played the organ at the chapels of Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge and other local churches.

Per her wishes, Anna will be buried privately at Mount Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, she wished for memorial gifts to be made to Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138 or the Armenian Museum of America, 65 Main Street, Watertown, MA 02472.