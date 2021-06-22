A Black Day – A New Calling

No direction, no light, no path in sight
We stand alone, we stand apart, we stand with heavy heart
The despair, the fear, as our homeland disappears
I am nothing, I am numb, as my brothers succumb
To the enemy, the Turk, the Azeri, who stand with a smirk
So call for your “unity,” call for your “peace,” accept the destructive Turkish leash
Open our borders, and give away our freedom
Turn us into a pan-Turkic fiefdom
…
But know one thing
Our time will come
This black day will turn bright once again
Our resolve will not waiver for we have no, one, savior
No populist, no demagogue, no traitor
No.
We have each other.
We have our Haiastan.
Our lives meaningless, our efforts, our struggle, worthless
Without our nation, without our people
We must return, we will return
For we have a new calling
And this black day will turn bright once again.
