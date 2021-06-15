ARF Eastern US Convention elects new Central Committee

FRANKLIN, Mass.—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern United States held its 122nd Regional Convention at AYF Camp Haiastan from June 3-6 with the participation of delegates and invited guests from across the Eastern US and the Bureau. At its conclusion, the Convention elected a new ARF Eastern US Central Committee, consisting of the following members:

George Aghjayan, Chairperson (Worcester)
Valot Atakhanian (New York)
Paulie Haroian (Providence)
Sebouh Hatsakordzian (Detroit)
Steve Mesrobian (Providence)
Khajag Mgrdichian (Boston)
John Mkrtschjan (Providence)
Sevag Shirozian (Philadelphia)
Ani Tchaghlasian (New Jersey)

ARF Eastern US Central Committee

The ARF Eastern Region Central Committee’s headquarters is the Hairenik Building in Watertown, Mass. The ARF Eastern Region’s media and bookstore are also housed in this building, as are various other important Armenian community organizations. The ARF Eastern Region holds a convention annually and calls various consultative meetings and conferences throughout the year.