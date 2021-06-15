ARF Eastern US Convention elects new Central Committee

FRANKLIN, Mass.—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern United States held its 122nd Regional Convention at AYF Camp Haiastan from June 3-6 with the participation of delegates and invited guests from across the Eastern US and the Bureau. At its conclusion, the Convention elected a new ARF Eastern US Central Committee, consisting of the following members:
George Aghjayan, Chairperson (Worcester)
Valot Atakhanian (New York)
Paulie Haroian (Providence)
Sebouh Hatsakordzian (Detroit)
Steve Mesrobian (Providence)
Khajag Mgrdichian (Boston)
John Mkrtschjan (Providence)
Sevag Shirozian (Philadelphia)
Ani Tchaghlasian (New Jersey)