Rep. Manoogian issues statement on Michigan’s Turkish Heritage Day proclamation

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.—Governor Whitmer has issued a proclamation declaring April 23, 2021 as Turkish Heritage and Children’s Day in the State of Michigan. In response, Representative Mari Manoogian (D-Birmingham), the first Armenian American woman to serve in the Michigan House of Representatives, issued the following statement:

“The timing of this proclamation — which was issued on the eve of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day — is unfortunate because it aids Turkey’s continued effort to deny the genocide of more than 1.5 million Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks and others, and diminishes the mourning of Armenian Americans on an incredibly solemn day,” said Rep. Manoogian.

“Let me be clear: Michigan not only recognizes the Armenian Genocide, but also mandates the teaching of the Armenian Genocide in our public schools. Our state reaffirmed our commitment to Armenian Genocide recognition yesterday in the Michigan House of Representatives through the passage of a resolution that I introduced, and we will continue to uplift the stories of Michigan’s Armenian American community.”