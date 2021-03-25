AYF Central Executive, Worcester Steering Committee planning for 2021 AYF Olympics

The AYF Central Executive (CE) and 2021 Worcester Steering Committee wanted to provide a brief update on the 2021 AYF Olympic Games. The CE is actively pursuing all options and courses of actions at this time. As pandemic trends and guidelines remain unpredictable, the CE along with the Governing Body and the Worcester Steering Committee are in the midst of ongoing discussions and planning for the possibility of a 2021 AYF Olympic Games.

We remain hopeful that we will be able to gather our wonderful community together once again; however, the safety of our members, alumni, parents and families remains our top priority.

We appreciate your patience as we continue to assess the situation. We will be sure to communicate any updates or details as they become available and decisions are made.

AYF-YOARF Central Executive & 2021 Worcester Steering Committee