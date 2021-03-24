Connecticut Armenian community to commemorate Armenian Genocide virtually

The Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee of Connecticut has announced that it will be honoring the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24. The virtual program will be held over Zoom and will begin at 10:30 am ET.

The commemorative program will remember the Holy Martyrs and survivors of the Genocide and provide insight into recent events in Armenia and Artsakh.

The program will begin with the Martyrs’ Service, which was created in 2015 on the occasion of the centennial of the Genocide and the canonization of the Martyrs. Clergy from all four Armenian churches in Connecticut (Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension in Trumbull, Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection in New Britain, St. George Armenian Church in Hartford and St. Stephen’s Armenian Church in New Britain) will participate in the service. The commemoration program will begin immediately after the service.

The flag of the Republic of Armenia will fly over the Connecticut State Capitol for a week, and the raising of the flag will be broadcast.

John G. Geragosian, Connecticut State Auditor, will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

The choirs of Connecticut’s four Armenian churches will lead in the singing of the Star Spangled Banner and Mer Hairenik. The program will feature journalists Tatul Hakobyan and Lilly Torosyan.

Hakobyan, whose presentation will be titled “Why did the 44 day war take place,” is an Armenian reporter, independent political analyst and author based in Yerevan. Most recently, he was a correspondent and analyst for the Civilitas Foundation. A first generation New Englander, Torosyan, for her part, will be speaking on “From New England to old borders: A Connecticut Armenian’s personal account of the 44 day war.” Torosyan has been based in Armenia since September 2020. She previously served as the assistant project manager of h-pem and has written for the Armenian Weekly. She is currently a contributor for EVN Report.

“We regret that the circumstances of the pandemic will not allow us to gather in person at the historic Hall of the House of Representatives as we usually do, but are grateful that we can assemble electronically to commemorate the martyrs of the Genocide and help the world learn from this tragic event in human history,” said Melanie Brown, chairperson of the Genocide Commemoration Committee. “Moreover, the recent events in Artsakh underscore the need for the world to be ever vigilant, to remember and to condemn continuing human rights atrocities.”

The mission of the Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee of Connecticut is to honor the memory of the 1.5 million victims as well as the survivors of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Turkish government in 1915.

The committee supports programs, events and the establishment of monuments in educating the public and remembering the Genocide. The committee also assists in the legislative mandate to provide Genocide-related curricula in public schools. Additionally, the committee seeks to present information about developments in the Diaspora and in Armenia.

Members of the committee include Melanie Brown, chairperson; Rita Soovajian, secretary; Diana Colpitts, treasurer; Rev. Fr. Archpriest Untzag Nalbandian; Rev. Fr. Voski Galstyan; Rev. Fr. Archpriest Aram Stepanian; Rev. Fr. Garabed Telfeyan; Deacon Michael Sabounjian; Dr. Svetlana Babadjanyan; Hon. Evelyn Mukjian Daly; Professor Mari Firkatian; Hon. John Geragosian; Professor Armen Marsoobian; Sonia Gulbenk; Richard Arzoomanian; attorney Greg Norsigian; attorney Harry Mazadoorian; David Paparian; Richard Hamasian and Kit Kaolian.

Pre-registration is required.

If you are unable to pre-register online or do not have Zoom capability, call 860-651-0629.

This year, the Committee’s fundraising efforts will support FAR’s (Fund for Armenian Relief) House/Farm project in the southern Armenia city of Sisian for families from Artsakh.

FAR is acquiring 25 abandoned houses/farms, renovating them, providing furnishings including appliances, heaters, etc. and settling 25 families to work the land for income (domestic animals/poultry, plantings, etc.) to sustain themselves.

To motivate these families to stay in Armenia, if they remain successfully for at least five years, FAR will give them ownership of the houses.

Anyone wishing to make a contribution to this effort can make their checks payable to: “FAR Sisian AER” (Artsakh Emergency Relief) and mailed to Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee of CT, c/o Diana Dagavarian Colpitts, Treasurer, 236 Oxford St., Hartford, CT 06105.