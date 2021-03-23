Armenian flag replaced along Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. — The Armenian flag along Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway has been replaced, reported the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The Armenian tricolor, which disappeared from its mast in February, blew away due to inclement weather in the city. Other flags along the Parkway were also damaged.

Representatives from ANC-Pennsylvania say they worked with the city to expedite the flag’s replacement ahead of April 24, which will mark the 106th anniversary of the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.

“The Armenian National Committee of Pennsylvania thanks the office of Mayor Jim Kenney for their support throughout this process,” said ANC-Pennsylvania in a statement.