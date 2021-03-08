Call for AYF Internship Director applications

The Armenian Youth Federation Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern United States is seeking an able, qualified, and driven director for the 2021 AYF Internship in Armenia program that will tentatively take place from June 11th through August 13th.

Ideally, interested applicants would have previously spent a substantial time in Yerevan and have grown accustomed to the local lifestyle in Armenia.

While the position is unpaid, travel arrangements to and from Armenia for the director are covered by the AYF-YOARF, along with housing during the duration of the internship. This role requires a great deal of responsibility such as coordinating daily activities and excursions for the interns outside of their respective jobs. The director must be in Yerevan prior to the AYF Interns’ arrival. The director must also reside with the interns over the two-month duration of the program.

Qualifications:

Must speak Armenian fluently;

Must be a strong and quick communicator and remain readily available and accessible via technology;

Must have spent significant time in Armenia;

Must be comfortable leading a small group of college-aged students for two months;

Must demonstrate the ability to work with and balance a large budget;

Must be at least 21 years of age.

Requirements:

With assistance from the Central Internship Council: Use social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.) and word of mouth (phone calls, emails, etc.) to promote the internship; Plan and execute excursions (typically outside of Yerevan) for the weekends; Find appropriate jobs and place interns in their chosen field of study; Arrange housing in Yerevan for the interns, handle communication with landlord (rent, utilities, etc.); Communicate with the ARF Bureau Office of Youth Affairs in Armenia, local Armenian Relief Society (ARS) office, local Armenian Youth Federation (AYF), and arrange visits to these offices for the interns; Facilitate introductions to other youth in Armenia including: AYF Armenia, AYF Western Region Youth Corps, AYF Canada Youth Corps, AYF Internship in Artsakh, AGBU interns and Birthright/Armenian Volunteer Corps; Plan and execute an educational program as well as a community service project for interns; Ensure interns are working 30 hours/week, attending Internship programs and excursions; Facilitate interns’ blogging and collaborate with AYF PR committee; Send daily or weekly updates to the Central Internship Council; Write a comprehensive report after the program’s completion to share with Central Executive; Give presentations to local communities/AYF chapters after the program’s completion and work with interns to do the same



Applications are due by April 1st.

Please direct questions about the job description and the AYF Internship in Armenia program to the 2021 Central Internship Council (internship@ayf.org).