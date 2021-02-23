Providence ARS “Arax” Chapter stays true to mission

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Providence “Arax” Chapter has been supporting the families affected by the recent war in Artsakh through the ARS initiative “Stand with an Artsakh Family.” The program assists displaced families by providing them with food, clothing, housing and basic necessities.

The chapter held a Christmas fundraiser by selling beautiful themed gift baskets containing confections made by “Wrapitsis,” owned by ARS member Talar Restikian and her sister Lucy. In February, the chapter members decided to show their love to their fellow Armenians with decadent chocolate-covered strawberry gifts for Valentine’s Day. The fundraiser allowed community members to both collectively and individually assist families for up to four months.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The pandemic has not stopped the ARS from fulfilling its humanitarian mission. Since August 2020, the “Arax” Chapter has made contributions to The Voice of the Armenian Church, ARS Feed America, ARS Lebanon Relief, ARS Central Executive COVID Relief, ARS Eastern Region Artsakh Relief and the ACAA Artsakh Fund. The chapter has also supported Amanor (Christmas gifts to children and the needy). During the holiday season, the chapter expressed its appreciation to its senior members and honored their many years of service with gift baskets.

The chapter plans to hold monthly fundraisers to allow for continuing donations to “Stand with an Artsakh Family.” A Palm Sunday cookie tray sale is in the works, as well as a Mother’s Day flower fundraiser later in the spring.