In Memory of Harry Salibian

January 31, 2021 at 11:59 am Obituaries 0
Harry Salibian

Harry Salibian of Burlington, Massachusetts passed away on January 28, 2021.

He was the beloved husband of the late Zaro (Apelian) Salibian and a devoted father to Dr. David Salibian and his wife Nayiri. Cherished grandfather of Christian and Catalina. Brother of Vatche (Van) Salibian and the late George, Abraham and Albert Salibian. Brother-in-law to Mike Apelian and Shoghig Basmajian. He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral and burial services are private. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, current public health and safety measures will be followed. Social distancing and face masks will be required for everyone’s safety. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Armenian Church, 380 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA 02478.

Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

Guest contributions to the Armenian Weekly are informative articles or press releases written and submitted by members of the community.
Guest Contributor

Latest posts by Guest Contributor (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*