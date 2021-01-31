In Memory of Harry Salibian

Harry Salibian of Burlington, Massachusetts passed away on January 28, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of the late Zaro (Apelian) Salibian and a devoted father to Dr. David Salibian and his wife Nayiri. Cherished grandfather of Christian and Catalina. Brother of Vatche (Van) Salibian and the late George, Abraham and Albert Salibian. Brother-in-law to Mike Apelian and Shoghig Basmajian. He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral and burial services are private. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, current public health and safety measures will be followed. Social distancing and face masks will be required for everyone’s safety. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Armenian Church, 380 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA 02478.
