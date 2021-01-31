In Memory of Harry Salibian

Harry Salibian of Burlington, Massachusetts passed away on January 28, 2021.

He was the beloved husband of the late Zaro (Apelian) Salibian and a devoted father to Dr. David Salibian and his wife Nayiri. Cherished grandfather of Christian and Catalina. Brother of Vatche (Van) Salibian and the late George, Abraham and Albert Salibian. Brother-in-law to Mike Apelian and Shoghig Basmajian. He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.