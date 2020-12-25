In Memory of Alice Najarian

Najarian, Alice (Telian) of Central Falls, Rhode Island, formerly of Waltham, MA passed away on December 23, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Michael Najarian Sr. Devoted mother of Michael Jr. and his wife Kerry; Gary and his wife Mary Ellen; Stephen; David; Robert and his wife Robin; Richard and his wife Joanne.

Loving grandmother of Alex, Jonathan, Kathryn, Marisa, Matthew, Lauren, Michael III and Katie. Great grandmother of Elliott and Anna.

Sister of the late Harry B. Telian. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and good friends including the caring staff at the Mansion Nursing Home.

Alice was a longtime member of Saint Stephen’s Ladies Guild. In addition to spoiling her grandchildren, Alice enjoyed bowling and playing tennis with her friends and telling a good joke. Alice will truly be missed by everyone.

Private funeral services will be held at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, Watertown. Burial to follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, current public health and safety measures will be followed. Social distancing and facemasks will be required for everyone’s safety.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472.

Arrangements by Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, Watertown.