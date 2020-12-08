Then what happened? | An Armenian podcast for children

Hekiat is proud to introduce «Հետո, ի՞նչ եղավ» (Then what happened?), a podcast featuring Armenian language stories for children of all ages.

Marine Hakobyan of Los Angeles, California started the podcast in 2020 when she noticed her grandchildren’s love for oral stories and the spoken word. The purpose of the podcast is to excite children worldwide to choose Armenian language in their daily conversations.

Tune in to «Հետո, ի՞նչ եղավ» to listen to stories from around the world with new episodes every week. The catalog currently includes stories from Hovhannes Tumanyan, Rudyard Kipling, Korney Chukovsky, Egon Mathiesen, Aris Raffich, Patricia Karst, David Ezra Stein, A.A. Milne, Vahagn Grigoryan, the Brothers Grimm, Derenik Demerchyan, Hans Christian Anderson, Atabek Khnkoyan and others.

You can write to us at hekiati.tatik@gmail.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.