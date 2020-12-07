AMAA’s Artsakh centers and kindergartens reopen

December 7, 2020 at 11:50 am Nonprofit News 0

During the recent Artsakh war, hundreds of families from Artsakh took refuge in Armenia. Along with other organizations, the Armenian Missionary Association of America took care of these families in its multiple facilities.

Post-war worship service at the Evangelical Church of Armenia in Stepanakert

On November 15, eight employees and ministers from AMAA Armenia and the Evangelical Church of Armenia left for Stepanakert to restore and prepare the AMAA’s war-torn office and the sanctuary of the Evangelical Church of Armenia. For the first time since September 27, a worship service was held in the church.

Today, AMAA’s kindergartens are fully operational in Stepanakert, Askeran and Martakert. The “Shogh” Day Center in Askeran has also opened its doors to serve the children of Artsakh.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Gayane Yeghiazaryan, social worker of “Shogh” Day Center, and Sarik Gasparyan, camp director of Bedrosian Camp in Shushi, took care of 30 elderly people who found refuge at these centers, feeding them and taking care of all their basic needs until October 29, when they were evacuated.

These are difficult times for our people of Armenia and Artsakh. We mourn the loss of Shushi, Hadrut, Karvajar and other regions of Artsakh. But we also realize that we must move forward and do everything possible to support the restoration of our beloved Artsakh.

Armenian Missionary Association of America

Armenian Missionary Association of America

The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) was founded in 1918, in Worcester, MA, and incorporated as a non-profit charitable organization in 1920 in the State of New York. We are a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization. Our purpose is to serve the physical and spiritual needs of people everywhere, both at home and overseas. To fulfill this worldwide mission, we maintain a range of educational, evangelistic, relief, social service, church and child care ministries in 24 countries around the world.
Armenian Missionary Association of America

Latest posts by Armenian Missionary Association of America (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*