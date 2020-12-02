Pianist Kariné Poghosyan to Celebrate “Beethoven in C” with December Concert Series

In honor of Beethoven’s 250th anniversary, Kariné Poghosyan had originally scheduled her annual Beethoven’s Birthday Concert for Carnegie Hall. But, when that was cancelled due to the pandemic she was determined that the show must go online.

The very first week of the New York City lockdown, Ms. Poghosyan launched a weekly virtual mini concert series on her Facebook page with an entirely new 30-minute program performed each week for a loyal worldwide following. Now, she is dedicating the next four Facebook Live mini-concerts (Nos. 38-41) to Beethoven, showcasing a sampling of the great composer’s solo piano works, piano concerti, and of course, the iconic Symphony No.5!

The concerts are free with the option of sending voluntary contributions to the artist. They will be live-streamed on Poghosyan’s Facebook page.

Program:

Friday, December 4, 8pm – Concert 1

Thirty-Two Variations in C Minor, WoO 80

Piano Sonata in C Major, Op.53 “Waldstein”

Friday, December 11, 8pm – Concert 2

Piano Concerto No3 in C Minor, Op 37

Friday, December 18, 8pm – Concert 3

Piano Concerto No.1 in C Major, Op 15



Friday, December 25, 8pm – Concert 4

Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op.67

(transcribed for solo piano by Franz Liszt)

Poghosyan’s weekly Friday night Facebook mini-concerts have become an immensely popular tradition with her rapidly growing group of dedicated followers. As many fans have expressed, her weekly Facebook Live 8PM mini concerts have made Friday nights special again.

About Kariné Poghosyan

Armenian-American pianist Kariné Poghosyan’s most recent concerts include two sold-out recitals at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, the second of which was a CD release concert of her “Rachmaninoff and Stravinsky” recording on Centaur Records. This recording has since garnered rave reviews. Gramophone Magazine praised its “masterly textural layering and resounding climaxes,” and the American Record Guide stated that “a more heroic program would be hard to find, and few could play as well as the Armenian-American Poghosyan.”

Renowned pianist and WWFM radio host Jed Distler described her performance in the following way: “This is big piano playing, but big in the sense of being in the moment, being present, and totally owning her vitality and imagination.”

And the Oscar-winning screenwriter Alex Dinelaris said, “Listening to and watching Kariné Poghosyan play fills one with life and energy. The combination of her formidable skill and her unchecked passion is an experience I recommend for anyone who needs to be reminded of the artist and art within themselves.”