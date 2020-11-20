In Memory of Dr. Hratch Manoukian

A devoted patriot and philanthropist, Dr. Hratch Manoukian was a Vanetsi at heart, always following news of Armenia and supporting numerous efforts in the homeland. Hratch always believed in strengthening Armenia and Artsakh, rebuilding and improving the lives of Armenians.
He leaves his wife Shoghig (Azirian) of Essex Fells, NJ, sons Viken and Shahe, daughter Lara, as well as grandchildren, extended family and friends from all corners of the Armenian Diaspora.
During these difficult times in our homeland, the Manoukian family has asked that donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Tufenkian Foundation, 20 Capitol Drive, Moonachie, NJ 07074. All donations will go toward Artsakh relief and will be matched by the Manoukian family.
