Slowly, Slowly

Bathe each fresh cut in our rivers of tears.

Remember,

Take care of the root.

Kiss all the pain into stars, within scars, within stars.

Remember,

Take care of the root.

Plant our battered hearts at Mayr Hayastan’s feet.

Remember,

Take care of the root.

Breathe truth beyond snag of grey wolves’ gold teeth.

Remember,

Take care of the root.

See all but our last hope crumble under winter sun.

Remember,

Take care of the root.

Be vessel, be witness, be living stone.

Remember,

Take care of the root.

We are

We are

We are still here

Unbearably

Hungering for a taste of justice

Making bread out of bitter fruit