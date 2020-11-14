Congressman Cicilline Issues Statement on the Ongoing Situation in Armenia

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – U.S. Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued the following statement today with regards to the current events in Armenia:

“What we saw unfold in Armenia just a few years ago, with the Velvet Revolution was unprecedented and the people of Armenia were clear that they wanted a change. They came together by the tens of thousands and peacefully protested for a change and transparency. It was apparent at that time that the security of Artsakh was pivotal. The people of Armenia have always stood behind their brothers and sisters in Artsakh who for years had been defending their ancient lands.”

“Azerbaijan launched a military attack on September 27th and for six weeks they attacked Armenians along the entire border and on civilian populated lands. They used illegal cluster bombs and shelled churches, community centers and schools. The violence and danger escalated as the days passed and the silence of the International community enabled it. The neutrality of the United States emboldened and enabled Azerbaijan to continue with their human rights violations because no one would stop them.”

“On November 9, 2020, Armenians all over the world learned the devastating news that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a disastrous deal with the Presidents of Azerbaijan & Russia. The deal conceded almost all of the land recognized as the Democratic Republic of Artsakh with citizens having as little as a few weeks to abandon the only place they know as home. Artsakh has a right to independence with their citizens living peacefully on their ancestral lands. Any mediation or negotiation of an agreement should have been conducted by the rules of the OSCE Minsk group.”

“The United States and France as co-chairs of the Minsk group should have been mediators in any negotiations. I urge that the United States join France and push for leadership in the OSCE Minsk Group peace process to revisit the reckless agreement forced by Turkey & Azerbaijan. American leadership is needed now more than ever to protect Armenia and Artsakh and prevent further regional conflicts.”