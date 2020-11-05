Fort Lee, New Jersey City Council Recognizes Artsakh

BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey — Borough of Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich passed a resolution on behalf of the mayor’s office and the city council on October 15, recognizing the Republic of Artsakh and its inalienable right to self-determination, and condemning the Azerbaijani and Turkish attacks against the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), reported the Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER).

The Mayor’s recognition bolsters the New Jersey State Senate’s own resolution recognizing Artsakh, S.R.99, introduced in the State Senate by New Jersey State Senator Joseph Lagana on October 30.

New Jersey, the home to nearly 50,000 Armenian Americans, has shown an incredible amount of support for the Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) who are once again facing the threat of annihilation by both the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments.

“On behalf of the Armenian American community of New Jersey, I want to commend the Borough of Fort Lee, on bringing this war and humanitarian crisis to the attention of our fellow New Jersey citizens. We should all stand in support and value freedom and democracy not only here in our own backyard, but worldwide. I also want to thank my friend, Mayor Sokolich for his unwavering determination in always being on the side of justice and humanity,” said Pauline Dostoumian, a longtime ANC NJ activist.