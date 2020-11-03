Armenian Community of Indiana Held a Rally Against Azerbaijani and Turkish Aggression

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—On October 24, representatives of the Armenian community of Indiana staged a protest against Azerbaijani and Turkish aggression towards Armenians in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). The goal of the protest was two-fold: (1) to educate the local public about current events in the Caucasus region and (2) to demand that US President Donald Trump and Congress take action to resolve the military aggression by Azerbaijan and Turkey. The participants of the action held state flags of Armenia and Artsakh, posters describing the history of Nagorno-Karabakh region and condemning the Azerbaijani and Turkish aggression. The protest concluded with a march around downtown Indianapolis.

“We’ve organized this rally to raise our voice and condemn Azeri and Turkish aggression and Turkish interference in the conflict and demand that the US stops using our tax money to arm Turkey and Azerbaijan. Currently, the US provides over $100 million in military aid to Azerbaijan, which is used to kill innocent people of Artsakh. We call on our House Representatives, the Trump administration and the governor of Indiana to recognize the Republic of Artsakh to save human lives in Artsakh,” said Seda Arzumanyan, chair of the Armenian National Committee of Indiana.

“This is not a territorial conflict but has become an existential struggle for Armenians in the Caucasus. Armenians want a peaceful resolution of the conflict, however, Azerbaijan and Turkey are not interested. The Armenian Diaspora is calling on the US government to implement sanctions against Turkey and Azerbaijan,” said Yelizaveta Babayan, co-chair of the Armenian National Committee of Indiana.