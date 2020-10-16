Chicago Armenians Demand Truthful Reporting from their Local ABC Station

CHICAGO, Ill.—The Armenian community of Chicago in coordination with the Chicago Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) organized on Thursday evening a protest outside the ABC 7 Chicago broadcast location at ‪190 N State Street.‬

The expressed purpose of this event was to demand coverage of the Armenian Diaspora’s calls for justice. Anoush Bargamian had previously contacted the local station through their hotline—(312) 750-7070—to alert them about their lack of coverage of Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s attacks against the civilian populations of Armenia and Artsakh. During the demonstration, an ABC7 employee briefly met with the protesters, who issued a press release with more information.

ABC 7 says they are aware of the large protests happening locally, nationally and internationally. Bargamian also urged the station to cover the upcoming demonstration happening this Saturday, October 17th, from 3-5 pm, in front of the Turkish Consulate located in the NBC Tower: 455 N. Cityfront Plaza Drive.