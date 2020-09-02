Diasporan Armenians, iGorts Participants Start Day One on the Job in Armenia

Two dozen professionals from the Armenian Diaspora have arrived in the homeland to participate in the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs’ iGorts program.

The participants hail from countries including Canada, Israel, Norway, the Netherlands, Russia, Lebanon, France, Denmark and China.

Back on September 1, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs launched the iGorts program for Diasporan Armenian experts to work in Armenia. Participants of the first round have joined the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministries of Health, Labor and Social Affairs, Environment, Justice, High Tech Industry, Territorial Administration, Infrastructure, Education, Science, Culture and Sports, Economy, as well as the Central Bank, the Education Inspectorate, the Human Rights Defender, and the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.

High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan received and welcomed the first round of participants earlier this week, expressing hope that they will have an unparalleled work experience in the homeland.

Many participants mentioned that this program is the beginning of their path to repatriation as they see their own future in Armenia. The iGorts participants were also introduced to their work schedule and responsibilities.

Birthright Armenia director Sevan Kabakian and Repat Armenia Foundation co-founder Vartan Marashlyan presented the peculiarities of working in state institutions and gave practical advice for rapid integration into the environment.

Due to COVID-19 and limited air travel, the remaining participants will arrive in Armenia at a later date.