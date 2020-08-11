ARS-EUSA Raises Over $25,000 for Lebanon Emergency Appeal

As a result of the devastating explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on August 4th, the Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA (ARS EUSA) has thus far raised over $25,000 from among its chapters, members, and individual donors as part of the Armenian Relief Society, Inc.’s Emergency Appeal for Lebanon.

The ARS EUSA Regional Executive Board has mobilized into action to collect donations for disaster relief efforts through this campaign. The destruction resulting from the explosion has sadly caused substantial deaths and injuries, structural damage to homes, offices and Armenian community structures and extensive homelessness as many homes were subjected to irreparable damage.

The impact of this catastrophe has had a tremendous impact on Armenians in Lebanon and abroad. The ARS EUSA Regional Executive Board appeals to its members, supporters and communities to assist in helping Lebanon, a country many Armenians call home. It is our duty to offer humanitarian aid in this time of grave emergency, to help and address the needs of our Lebanese Armenian brothers and sisters.

Donations can be made online at www.arseastusa.org/Lebanon or by check payable to ARS EUSA. Please note Lebanon Emergency Fund in the memo and mail to the ARS Eastern USA, 80 Bigelow Ave. Suite 200, Watertown, MA 02472.

Your contribution, in any amount, will make a difference to many of our Armenian Lebanese families and help to rebuild their hopes and lives.