In Memory of Angel Parseghian

Angel Levonian Parseghian passed peacefully on July 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Angel was born June 14, 1922 to Victoria (Haleblian) and Levon Levonian in Aleppo, Syria. She and her family came to the US at the age of 12.

Angel selflessly and lovingly took care of her family, always making sure that she kept everyone well-fed, whether it be at her home or at her cherished cottage at Crystal Lake, NH. Cooking was her joy and her favorite pastime, next to her incredible love and support of her family. Her warmth, consummate dedication and organizational skills were far reaching into every aspect of her life. She was a long standing member and tireless worker for her beloved Armenian Memorial Church, a 40+ year volunteer for Mt. Auburn Hospital, Belmont Garden Club, Belmont Women’s Club, Armenian Women’s Educational Club and Order of The Eastern Star.

Angel was predeceased by her husband Richard of 61 years and is survived by her children, Arnold Parseghian of Wayland, MA, Eileen Hertel of Dover, NH and Wayne Parseghian and his wife, Susan of Arlington, MA. Angel was a loving grandmother to Holly Hertel Forsyth and her husband, Todd of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Scott Parseghian and his wife, Michelle of Framingham, MA, Jeffrey Hertel of Alton, NH, Michael Parseghian and his wife, Stacia of Los Angeles, CA, Ani and Arpi Parseghian of Arlington, MA. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren: Dante, Damien, Jack, Avery, Penn and Leigh. Loving nieces and nephews mourn her loss as well.

In addition, the family is grateful to Angel’s wonderful caregivers for all their love and devotion to her.