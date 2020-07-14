Introducing AYF Camp Zoom-astan

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Although the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the 2020 Camp Haiastan season from taking place, a virtual camp—“AYF Camp Zoom-astan”—has been in the works. Two one-week sessions for different age groups will start on July 27th and run through August 7th.

The two-hour daily program for this special season has been planned by the returning Summer Directors—Seran Tcholakian and Ani Changelian—and Executive Director Kenar Charchaflian with the assistance of the Camp’s Board of Directors Education Committee. The Summer Directors will also oversee the activities for those two weeks. They will be assisted by selected staff members who have volunteered to serve as “counselors.”

Longtime Camp Haiastan activities, such as “Camp Fire Intro,” “Flag Raising and Lowering” have been modified to remind the attendees of the unique and memorable camp atmosphere. Additionally, new activities will be included utilizing various technological platforms.

“We are excited and confident that the activities we have planned will provide a cultural, educational, fraternal and enjoyable time for all our returning and potential ‘summer campers’,” said Kenar Charchaflian, Executive Director.

AYF Camp Zoom-astan is free for children ages 7 to 16. Details as well as registration information are available online as well as on Facebook and Instagram.

“The Board of Directors was determined to give our campers and staff the best opportunity to connect this summer given all the limitations we have,” stated Michael Guzelian, Board Chairperson. “We look forward to seeing everyone in person next summer,” added Guzelian.

If you have any questions, please contact the office at 508-520-1312 or e-mail at execdirector@camphaiastan.org