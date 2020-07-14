ARF Bureau Issues Statement on Azerbaijan’s Latest Attacks Against Armenia

Azerbaijan’s aggressive and belligerent plans and attacks against the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh have once again been recorded. This time, the target is the northeastern border of the Republic of Armenia. As in all previous cases, this time as well, it was accompanied by propaganda misinformation with the direct support of Turkey.

Immediately, the worldwide organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun began utilizing all of its capabilities to inform the international community of Azerbaijan’s continuous policy of posing a physical threat to Armenia instead of negotiations, reaffirming that those who do not condemn the invasion and the offensive attack encourage Azerbaijan and prepare the ground for large-scale hostilities.

At this difficult time, the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, with its worldwide structure, network of Armenian National Committees and offices, affiliated organizations and supporters, stands by the Armenian twin states and the Armenian army. As always, we are ready to put all our resources and capabilities at the service of the security and development of the Homeland and the Armenian people.

ARF Bureau

July 14, 2020