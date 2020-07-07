Where do you feel your grief today?

Do you want to feel it?

Do you want to remember it?

It is ok if you don’t

We do not want to feel all the pain

Lodged in our body

All the time

Today though

I want to feel it

In its entirety

I want it to speak with me

This pain

This sorrow

This grief

As I know on the other side

Maybe even tomorrow

Or in one hour

There will be

Some joy

Some love

Some fun

Life as we know it.

Where do you want to feel your grief today?

Where do you feel your grief?

Where do you feel your joy?

They are intertwined

They come together

Twins

Born of the same

And yet

Nothing like each other

Where do you feel your grief today?

Is it in the joy you are feeling right now?