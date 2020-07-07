Where do you feel your grief today? Do you want to feel it? Do you want to remember it? It is ok if you don’t We do not want to feel all the pain Lodged in our body All the time Today though I want to feel it In its entirety I want it to speak with me This pain This sorrow This grief As I know on the other side Maybe even tomorrow Or in one hour There will be Some joy Some love Some fun
Life as we know it.
Where do you want to feel your grief today? Where do you feel your grief? Where do you feel your joy? They are intertwined They come together Twins Born of the same And yet Nothing like each other
Where do you feel your grief today? Is it in the joy you are feeling right now?
Tamar Haytayan is a Vancouver-based photographer working from a personal and intuitive perspective to capture candid moments of the culture of everyday life. A central theme of several of her projects has been the exploration of memory, mortality and grief. Tamar Haytayan studied photography at the Bournemouth & Poole College of Art & Design in Bournemouth, UK, and her body of work spans over the last 28 years. Tamar has shown at the Armenian Centre for Contemporary Art (Yerevan, Armenia), PhotoHaus Gallery (Vancouver, Canada), Philadelphia Photo Arts Center (Philadelphia, USA), The Women's Art Show (Vancouver, Canada), The Center for Fine Art Photography (Fort Collins, Colorado), Los Angeles Centre of Photography (Los Angeles), and The Blue Sky Gallery (Portland, Oregon). She has also collaborated with the performance artist and poet Dr. Celeste Snowber (Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, Canada) and currently resides in Vancouver, Canada with her musician and designer husband, Haig, children Jivan and Ani and poodle Tipper.
