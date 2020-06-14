In Loving Memory of Dr. George P. Gopoian

Dr. George P. Gopoian, peacefully passed away June 7, 2020, in his home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; dearest children, Nicole Gopoian (Adam) Wirick, and George Edward (Emily) Gopoian, and many other relatives and friends.

George was born on September 17, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan, He was the son of the late Edward Vardkas and Rose Sona (nee Sarkisian) Gopoian. He married the love of his life, Carol Marie, in 1978 after they met at work in Chicago. George was a medical resident, and Carol was a registered nurse.

George was an outstanding clinician and surgeon, practicing podiatric medicine for 40 years in the Metropolitan Detroit Area. He was widely respected as an expert in his field.

He possessed a fierce love for his wife and two children, and then their respective spouses. Family meant everything to him. George was an active participant in raising his children and took pride in watching them earn advanced degrees, get married and establish their own businesses.

Always supporting his church and community, in 1981, George became an active charter member of the 100 Hyes, a philanthropic organization of men, dedicated to helping needy Armenians in the community. George was a noted avid hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed his time with his son on a big game hunt to Africa. Their wives also attended to tour the countryside.

He loved his late four legged companion, Duke—a chocolate lab who added joy to summers spent at his pool. Duke impressed their many visitors with his ability to jump off the diving board and swim laps with George.

Like any true Armenian, he loved food; but more importantly he cherished weekly family dinners on Sunday evening.

In the care of Simon Javizian Funeral Directors, visitation and funeral services took place in St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, Dearborn, with Fr. Hrant Kevorkian officiating. Entombment followed in Woodmere Cemetery, Detroit.

The family suggests memorial donations be sent to either St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, 19300 Ford Road, Dearborn, MI 48128, or plant a tree in Armenia in his memory Armenia Tree Project.