In Memory of Paul Bedrossian

Paul Bedrossian died peacefully in Livermore, CA on May 30, 2020. He was born in Cyprus to an Armenian refugee family in 1927, attended American University in Cairo, and earned a Doctorate in Medicine from University of Geneva in 1954. He performed a residency at Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn and later served on the clinical faculties of both Upstate and Downstate Medical Centers in NY. Starting in 1963 he practiced ophthalmology in Freeport and Rockville Centre and served at South Nassau, Mercy, and Hempstead General Hospitals and at the A. Holly Patterson Home for the Aged. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Felice Takakjian, with whom he enjoyed exploring and photographing the American West. He is survived by a son, Peter, of Livermore CA.